GRSE, IndiGo, Bharti Hexacom: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices kicked-off FY27 on a solid note, led by improved sentiments over west Asia conflict. Firmer rupee and stable crude oil prices also supported the sentiments but volatility capped gains. The BSE Sensex jumped 1.186.77 points, or 1.65 per cent, to close at 73,134.32, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 348 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at 22,679.40.

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Select buzzing stocks including Bharti Hexacom, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,400 | Support: Rs 2,160

The overall structure of GRSE remains negative. Although there was a sharp 20 per cent spike fueled by positive annual turnover news, this pullback rally failed to reclaim the Rs 2,475 level where the previous swing high and the 100-day SMA converged to act as a ceiling. Because the stock couldn't clear this hurdle, the primary downtrend could resume in the coming days. Furthermore, with the Weekly RSI remaining in a bearish zone, any upside is likely to be capped. If profit-booking intensifies, we expect the stock to seek support near Rs 2,160 with the next major floor sitting around Rs 2,050.



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InterGlobe Aviation | Caution | Resistance: Rs 4,400 | Support: Rs 4,000

Based on its recent advance from Rs 3,930 to 4,330, IndiGo is undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation. It faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 4,350-4,400 range due to the presence of previous swing high and falling trendline; a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch is Rs 4,000-3,930 and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 3,780-3,750 area.



Bharti Hexacom | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,570 | Support: Rs 1,450

The major trend of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is bearish as it is marking the sequence of lower tops and lower bottoms. Recently, the stock has marked the low of the Rs 1,450 level and thereafter witnessed a pullback rally. During the pullback rally, it failed to sustain above the previous swing high of Rs 1,620 level and thereafter resumed its southward journey. The daily RSI is in a bearish zone and it is in falling mode. Hence, we believe the stock is likely to continue its southward journey and test the level of Rs 1,400 in the next week. On the upside, the zone of Rs 1,570-1,620 will act as a crucial hurdle.