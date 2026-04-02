Shares of global coffee manufacturer CCL Products (India) Ltd have been on a run, rewarding investors with over 90% returns over the past year. Amid this, brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services remains positive on the stock outlook.

The counter has climbed over 92% in the past year. In the last session on Wednesday, CCL Products shares gained 4.18% to end at Rs 1081.75 per share on the BSE, against their previous close of Rs 1038.30 apiece.

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The brokerage noted that during the third quarter of FY26, CCL Products saw its net profit surge 59% year-on-year to Rs 100 crore. “Topline grew ~38% YoY in Q3FY26 to Rs 1,051 crore, driven by 20% YoY volume growth and an 18% YoY improvement in realizations, supported by enhanced coffee blends and stable raw material prices,” Geojit said.

Beyond earnings, Geojit highlighted that the coffee exporter is actively strengthening its balance sheet through steady deleveraging and cash generation. The company has successfully reduced its gross debt from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 1,448 crore, with management targeting a further reduction to around Rs 1,250 crore by March 2026, it said.

On the technical front, Geojit said that a breakout from a prolonged consolidation base signals continuation of the prevailing uptrend and reflects strong trend acceptance at higher levels.

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The brokerage also noted that the stock's price is trading above its key short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, reinforcing a robust trend structure. Based on these solid fundamentals and technicals, Geojit advised investors to initiate long positions between Rs 1,070 and Rs 1,100.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,350 for CCL Products over a 3-6 months timeframe, which suggests a potential 24.79% upside from the current market levels. They have also recommended maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 899 to manage downside risks.