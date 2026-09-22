GRSE shares in focus as board approves expansion plan, more details 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) are in focus today after the PSU said its board approved a capital budgetary outlay of Rs 2896 crore for construction of a Greenfield Shipyard at Raichak. The shiyard will help the company enhance its ship building capacity in both the Naval and Commercial segments.
GRSE shares slipped 1.67% to Rs 2372.80 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2413. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 27,180.90 crore. On BSE, around 0.30 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.07 crore.