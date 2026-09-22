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GRSE shares in focus as board approves expansion plan, more details 

GRSE shares in focus as board approves expansion plan, more details 

GRSE2,372.20(1.64%)

GRSE shares slipped 1.67% to Rs 2372.80 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2413. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 27,180.90 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 8:20 AM IST
GRSE shares in focus as board approves expansion plan, more details The multibagger defence stock has fallen 9% in a year and rallied 185% in three years.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) are in focus today after the PSU said its board approved a capital budgetary outlay of Rs 2896 crore for construction of a Greenfield Shipyard at Raichak. The shiyard will help the company enhance its ship building capacity in both the Naval and Commercial segments.

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GRSE shares slipped 1.67% to Rs 2372.80 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2413. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 27,180.90 crore. On BSE, around 0.30 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.07 crore.

Meanwhile, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with its RSI at 36.6 mark. The multibagger defence stock has fallen 9% in a year and rallied 185% in three years. The stock has zoomed 1141% in five years.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has delivered strong financial growth over the past five years, underscoring its improving operational performance and execution capabilities. The company’s revenue from operations increased nearly fourfold, rising from Rs 1,754 crore in FY22 to Rs 7,002 crore in FY26, marking a growth of around 300%.

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Profitability has also strengthened significantly during the period. GRSE’s profit after tax (PAT) climbed from Rs 190 crore in FY22 to Rs 748 crore in FY26, registering an increase of nearly 294%. The sharp rise in both revenue and profit highlights the company’s sustained growth momentum and improved earnings performance over the five-year period.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 8:20 AM IST
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