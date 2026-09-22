GRSE shares in focus as board approves expansion plan, more details 

Meanwhile, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with its RSI at 36.6 mark. The multibagger defence stock has fallen 9% in a year and rallied 185% in three years. The stock has zoomed 1141% in five years.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has delivered strong financial growth over the past five years, underscoring its improving operational performance and execution capabilities. The company’s revenue from operations increased nearly fourfold, rising from Rs 1,754 crore in FY22 to Rs 7,002 crore in FY26, marking a growth of around 300%.

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Profitability has also strengthened significantly during the period. GRSE’s profit after tax (PAT) climbed from Rs 190 crore in FY22 to Rs 748 crore in FY26, registering an increase of nearly 294%. The sharp rise in both revenue and profit highlights the company’s sustained growth momentum and improved earnings performance over the five-year period.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.