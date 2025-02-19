GRSE shares jumped 11% today; is this a trend-reversal sign?

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd rose sharply on Wednesday, snapping their six-session losing run. The stock soared 10.59 per cent to settle at Rs 1,351.70. At this closing value, it has cracked 29.64 per cent in six months.

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE as around 1.74 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 57,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 23.46 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 15,483.99 crore.

Related Articles

A few technical analysts largely remained 'bullish' on the stock. One of them said GRSE shares may be attempting a reversal adding that confirmation of this uptrend is still required.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "GRSE is currently trading below significant exponential moving averages (EMAs), which aligns with oversold conditions. The recent movement suggests that the stock may be attempting a reversal, although confirmation of this trend is still needed. The Rs 1,400-1,450 range appears to be an intermediate resistance, with Rs 1,600 level following as the next hurdle. On the downside, a drop below 1200 could trigger a new wave of selling in the stock.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 1,320 and resistance will be at Rs 1,400. A decisive move above Rs 1,400 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 1,450. The expected trading range will be between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,450 for the short term."

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Garden Reach stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 1,201. A daily close above resistance of Rs 1,363 could lead to an upside target of Rs 1,520 in the near term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 41.06. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 39.23 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.41. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 34.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of 21.43.

The company is a premier warship-building company, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. As of December 2024, the government held a 74.50 per cent stake in the state-owned firm.