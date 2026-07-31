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GRSE wins Rs 1,032-crore order from ONGC, stock in focus 

GRSE wins Rs 1,032-crore order from ONGC, stock in focus 

GRSE stock slipped 1.48% to Rs 2586.15 on Thursday. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 29,624 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 8:53 AM IST
GRSE wins Rs 1,032-crore order from ONGC, stock in focus GRSE: The project is to be executed over 48 months. Order book of the firm stood at Rs 15,324 crore at the end of FY26.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) are in focus today after the firm said it has won an order worth Rs 1,032.07 crore from ONGC for the construction of four Platform Supply Vessels.

The project is to be executed over 48 months. Order book of the firm stood at Rs 15,324 crore at the end of FY26.

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GRSE stock slipped 1.48% to Rs 2586.15 on Thursday. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 29,624 crore. On BSE, around 0.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.57 crore.

The company further added that none of the promoter/ promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s). The order(s)/ contract(s) will not fall within related party transactions.

Net profit rose 43.8% to Rs 172.8 crore in Q1 from Rs 120.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 38.5% to Rs 1,814.6 crore from Rs 1,309.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.3% to Rs 149.2 crore from Rs 111.9 crore. EBITDA margin, however, fell to 8.2% from 8.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Total income in Q1 rose to Rs 1,914.2 crore in Q1 from Rs 1,382.4 crore a year ago. Profit before tax rose 38.9% to Rs 231.5 crore from Rs 166.7 crore. Earnings per share rose to Rs 15.09 from Rs 10.49 in the year-ago period.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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