Think cardboard belongs in the trash? This young innovator from Kerala is turning it into robots & smart home gadgets

Among his most popular creations is a DIY vacuum cleaner, alongside a motor-powered automated curtain system that opens and closes curtains at the push of a button.

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He has also built an automatic food stirrer that allows users to step away from the stove while it continues stirring, an affordable kitchen device that has been praised for its practical design and ease of use, according to a report by The Gulf News.

A humanoid robot made from cardboard

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Paulose's latest invention is perhaps his most ambitious yet — a humanoid robot built almost entirely from discarded cardboard.

Carefully cut, shaped and assembled, the robot combines recycled materials with basic electronic components to create a functional model. According to local media reports, the robot also assists with simple household tasks and helps his mother with daily chores, highlighting his focus on building inventions that have practical use at home rather than just serving as science projects.

Innovation with everyday materials

What makes Paulose's work stand out is not just the machines themselves, but the way they are built. Instead of relying on expensive equipment, he repurposes recyclable household materials into working devices, reflecting a strong interest in robotics, innovation and sustainability.

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His projects also encourage young people to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through hands-on learning, showing that creative ideas do not always require costly tools or sophisticated laboratories.

As videos of his inventions continue to circulate online, Paulose's journey has struck a chord with educators, technology enthusiasts and social media users alike. His growing collection of DIY machines serves as a reminder that curiosity, perseverance and resourcefulness can turn everyday materials into innovations that make life a little easier—and inspire the next generation of inventors.