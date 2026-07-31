Vedanta Aluminium share price targets: Buy VAML stock, says Citi, Investec, Nuvama, MOFSL, Emkay post Q1 results

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) has received at least five 'Buy' recommendations from brokerages including Citi, Investec, Nuvama Institutional Equities, MOFSL and Emkay Global, as the demerged entity of Vedanta reported robust Q1 earnings, led by favourable LME and better volume. Analysts said India offers a compelling long-term opportunity as domestic aluminum demand is expected to rise at 8-9 per cent annually and reach 8-8.5MT by FY30. This, they said, should aid VAML's growth.
Emkay Global said VAML delivered a strong June quarter, reporting record-high Ebitda of nearly Rs 10,500 crore, broadly in line with its estimates, driven by firmer aluminium prices and sustained cost discipline. Ebitda per ton expanded to $1,797, VAML said as hot metal cost declined 3 per cent sequentially to $1,698 per ton. The management reiterated its FY27 cost guidance of $1,650-1,700 per ton.