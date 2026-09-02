Stock to buy for 35% upside: Why Archean Chemical is ICICI Securities' top speciality chemicals pick

A key part of the brokerage's investment case is Archean Chemical's planned compound power semiconductor business. The company is in advanced stages of setting up a silicon carbide semiconductor fabrication and ATMP facility, which ICICI Securities expects to be the only integrated facility of its kind in India. The project has received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission, with an estimated project cost of USD 250 million. Archean Chemical has also partnered with Clas-SiC in the UK for fabrication technology, Aixtron for silicon carbide epitaxial film deposition equipment and IIT Bhubaneswar for silicon carbide crystal growth.

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On the core business, ICICI Securities expects bromine production to recover, with the company targeting an annualised production run-rate of 20-24 kilotonnes at the end of FY27. The brokerage estimates bromine revenue to grow at a 37 per cent compounded annually and bromine EBITDA at a 42.5 per cent compounded annually over FY26-FY28.

ICICI Securities expects Archean Chemical's earnings to recover sharply from the second half of FY27, with EBITDA estimated to grow at a compounded annually of over 50 per cent between FY26 and FY28. Importantly, its current estimates do not assign any contribution from the power semiconductor business, which could begin generating revenue from FY29.

