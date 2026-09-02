Shilpa Medicare: Scaling up the complexity ladder; Buy stock, says Nuvama

Nuvama has initiated coverage on Shilpa Medicare with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,200, valuing the stock at 40 times September 2028 estimated earnings per share. At the current market price, the stock trades at 30 times FY28 estimated price-to-earnings. The brokerage expects Shilpa Medicare to deliver 25 per cent revenue growth compounded annually, 33 per cent EBITDA growth compounded annually and 39 per cent PAT growth compounded annually over FY26-29E.
Nuvama said Shilpa Medicare is moving beyond its traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient business towards a more complex, research-driven pharmaceutical model. The brokerage expects formulations and biologics to account for around 60 per cent of revenue by FY29, supported by launches including generic Rotigotine, generic Abraxane, generic Xtandi, Aflibercept and Nivolumab.