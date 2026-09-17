How did employees get information about layoffs?

Employees received the shocking information during a townhall on September 15. The affected employees were divided into two groups. While some employees received exit letters on the same day, others were asked to remain with the company till December.

This group was asked to remain in the company to complete handovers to colleagues at other tech hubs while also looking for another role. Those unable to secure another role by then have been told that December 15 will be their last working day.

Details on severance, notice pay, or redeployment support have not yet been revealed. Commenting on the layoffs, Adidas said in a statement accessed by Wocult that this move is a part of its ongoing efforts to "align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business".

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Adidas' full statement below

As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.

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India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.

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Adidas India Tech Hub

The company's Gurugram office houses its local marketing organisation and one of its Global Engineering Tech Hubs. Launched in 2021, the India Tech Hub office in Gurugram was aimed at attracting and developing top tech and engineering talent to work on Adidas products.

Adidas has also expanded its India operations in recent years, including opening a Global Business Services centre in Chennai in 2024.