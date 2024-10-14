HCLTech Q2 FY25 results: Profit up 11% at Rs 4,235 crore; revenue climbs 8%

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Monday reported a 10.52 per cent jump in its second-quarter (Q2 FY25) net profit. During the quarter under review, the IT major's profit came at Rs 4,235 crore as against Rs 3,832 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations rose 8.21 per cent to Rs 28,862 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 26,672 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In Q2 FY25, HCLTech's constant currency (CC) revenue, USD revenue and INR revenue saw a year-on-year (YoY) uptick of 6.2 per cent, 6.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively.

The company narrowed its revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year to 3.5 per cent-5 per cent, from 3 per cent-5 per cent previously.

In terms of profitability, the IT firm's EBIT stood at Rs 5,362 crore (18.6 per cent of revenue), up 8.7 per cent YoY.

The firm's total headcount came at 2,18,621 with net additions of 780 employees. HCLTech said it has added 2,932 freshers in the September 2024 quarter. Attrition rate slipped to 12.9 per cent from 14.2 per cent in Q2 of last year. The company's new deal-win value was at $2,218 million.

The HCLTech board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The record date for the same has been fixed on October 22, 2024 and the payment date of the said interim dividend will be October 30, 2024.

"We remain committed to delivering business growth in a sustainable and responsible way. We have sharpened our focus on upskilling our people in next-generation technologies to continue enabling the art of the possible for our clients. Our global community engagement footprint continues to grow," said HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares settled 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 1,856.