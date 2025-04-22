HCLTech Q4 FY25 results: Profit climbs 8% to Rs 4,307 crore; interim dividend for FY26 declared

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Tuesday posted an 8.05 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the mentioned period, profit stood at Rs 30,246 crore as against Rs 28,499 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The IT major's revenue from operations moved up 6.13 per cent to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 28,499 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 5.56 per cent to Rs 24,960 crore YoY.

The HCLTech Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). "The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 28, 2025, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025," the company stated.

The IT firm's total headcount came at 2,23,420, marking a reduction of 4,061 people due to divestiture.

HCLTech, while sharing FY26 guidance, said the company's revenue growth is expected to be between 2 per cent and 5 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. "Services revenue growth is expected to be between 2 per cent and 5 per cent YoY in CC. EBIT margin to be between 18 per cent and 19 per cent," it added.

The earnings were declared post-market hours today. HCL Tech shares settled unchanged at Rs 1,480.10 earlier in the day. At this closing price, the stock has corrected 22.64 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.