HDFC Bank shares rise, m-cap swells Rs 12,027 crore as Anup Bagchi named MD & CEO

Nomura Holdings said, "The RBI's approval of Anup Bagchi as MD & CEO from October 27 removes the succession overhang on which we had excluded it, and an external appointment opens scope for a strategic reset. Our top picks are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank among large banks, and IDFC First and IndusInd among mid-tier banks (all rated Buy)."

The bank's period-end advances under management stood at around Rs 33,075 billion as of September 30, 2026, marking a 15.3% YoY increase. Gross advances at the end of the quarter stood at approximately Rs 32,195 billion, up 16.3% from Rs 27,692 billion a year earlier.

HDFC Bank shares rose 2.04% from the previous close of Rs 719.35 to hit a high of Rs 734 in Monday's trade.

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The bank's market capitalisation increased to Rs 11,21,163.31 crore from Rs 11,09,136.80 crore, marking an increase of Rs 12,026.51 crore.

On the deposits side, average CASA deposits rose 10.7% YoY to Rs 9,712 billion, while average time deposits increased 19.7% to Rs 21,952 billion. Period-end deposits stood at around Rs 33,275 billion as of September 30, up 18.8% from Rs 28,018 billion in the year-ago period.

Period-end CASA deposits grew 10.8% YoY to approximately Rs 10,520 billion, while period-end time deposits rose 22.8% to around Rs 22,755 billion.

HDFC Bank also said it mobilised foreign currency deposits aggregating to $1.115 billion under the Reserve Bank of India's swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits introduced in June 2026. The bank also extended loan facilities aggregating to $5.7 billion against these deposits.

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The results for the bank as of September 30, 2026, will be subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.