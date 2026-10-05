Engineers India, Mankind, Galaxy Surfactants: Top stocks to buy; check price targets & stop loss

Amid the rising selling pressure in the Indian equities, domestic brokerage firm Axis Direct has suggested select stocks including Mankind Pharma Ltd, Engineers India and Galaxy Surfactants to buy for short-term gains based on their strong charts and sound technical parameters to make double-digit gains in short-term. Here's what brokerage firm have to say on these stocks:
Galaxy Surfactants | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,670-2,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,080
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has formed a bullish candle on the weekly charts and seems to be heading higher after retesting a breakout level. The up move after the retest is backed by rising volumes, indicating increasing participation in the up move. The stock is firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in sync with price action. This confirms a strong bullish structure. RSI plotted on the weekly time frame can be seen moving higher, indicating increasing bullish momentum in the stock The above analysis indicates an upside potential towards the Rs 2670-2,750 levels.