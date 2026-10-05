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Google Gemini plans are changing from October 9: Free, AI Plus users face new limits on AI model access

Google Gemini plans are changing from October 9: Free, AI Plus users face new limits on AI model access

Google is changing the rules around Gemini model access, and depending on your subscription, the AI tools available to you could look different from October onwards.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Google Gemini plans are changing from October 9: Free, AI Plus users face new limits on AI model accessGoogle is reshaping Gemini access, with different AI models available across subscription plans.

Google is changing the way users access Gemini models, making the available models dependent on the AI plan attached to their personal account. The changes will begin rolling out in October, with free users seeing the first shift on October 9. Under the new setup, the entry-level experience will be restricted to Gemini Flash-Lite, while AI Plus subscribers will no longer have access to the Pro model. Higher-tier AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, however, will continue to get access to the full set of models covered in the update. 

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Gemini model access will now vary by plan

The updated model availability is divided across four categories. Users without an AI subscription will get Flash-Lite, but not Flash or Pro.

AI Plus subscribers will keep Flash-Lite and Flash, but Pro access will be removed. The higher-tier AI Pro and AI Ultra plans will continue to offer Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

This means the biggest change is for users currently relying on Gemini without a paid plan or those subscribed to AI Plus, as both groups will see their access adjusted under the new model structure.

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When will the changes take effect?

For users without an AI subscription, the new arrangement starts October 9. From that date, their Gemini Apps experience will be limited to Flash-Lite.

The timeline is different for AI Plus subscribers. Google says these users should receive an email informing them when the change will take effect for their account. The update applies to Gemini Apps used with personal accounts, according to the information provided.

For AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, there is no corresponding reduction mentioned in the update. Their access will continue to cover all three models - Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

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The changes effectively make Gemini's model access more closely linked to the subscription level, with the Pro model reserved for the two higher-tier plans.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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