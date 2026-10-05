Google Gemini plans are changing from October 9: Free, AI Plus users face new limits on AI model access

Gemini model access will now vary by plan

The updated model availability is divided across four categories. Users without an AI subscription will get Flash-Lite, but not Flash or Pro.

AI Plus subscribers will keep Flash-Lite and Flash, but Pro access will be removed. The higher-tier AI Pro and AI Ultra plans will continue to offer Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

This means the biggest change is for users currently relying on Gemini without a paid plan or those subscribed to AI Plus, as both groups will see their access adjusted under the new model structure.

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When will the changes take effect?

For users without an AI subscription, the new arrangement starts October 9. From that date, their Gemini Apps experience will be limited to Flash-Lite.

The timeline is different for AI Plus subscribers. Google says these users should receive an email informing them when the change will take effect for their account. The update applies to Gemini Apps used with personal accounts, according to the information provided.

Google is changing Gemini model access starting Oct 9: • Free → Flash-Lite only • AI Plus → loses Pro models, Flash only • AI Pro & Ultra → retain access to Pro models https://t.co/n3dIM1p6Yi — Gemini Updates (@GeminiUpda0kkb) October 3, 2026

For AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, there is no corresponding reduction mentioned in the update. Their access will continue to cover all three models - Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

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The changes effectively make Gemini's model access more closely linked to the subscription level, with the Pro model reserved for the two higher-tier plans.