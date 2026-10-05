Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
DLF stock in focus as Gurugram luxury retirement housing project sees strong demand

DLF stock in focus as Gurugram luxury retirement housing project sees strong demand

DLF658.40(2.31%)

DLF said the complete sell-out reflects demand for premium residential offerings in the retirement segment. The company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 8:58 AM IST
DLF stock in focus as Gurugram luxury retirement housing project sees strong demandDLF said The Aureva is located in Sector 63, Gurugram, and offers connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48.

DLF Ltd shares are in focus on Monday after the real estate developer announced the complete sell-out of The Aureva, its luxury retirement housing project in Sector 63, Gurugram, with the project achieving sales of around Rs 1,985 crore.

The Aureva comprised 172 luxury residences spread across approximately 4.17 acres, with a total saleable area of more than 7.5 lakh square feet. The project has been designed for the retirement segment, with a focus on luxury, wellbeing, convenience, healthcare access and community living.

Advertisement

DLF shares closed at Rs 662.60 on Friday, down 1.40% from the previous close of Rs 672.

Commenting on the project, Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said, "The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India." He added that the project brings together "wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury living" within a residential ecosystem focused on wellbeing, convenience and community.

The Aureva is structured as a standalone G+45-floor tower offering 4 BHK residences, with dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, premium finishes and three dedicated parking spaces for each residence.

Speaking about the project's market response, Ohri said, "This project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment." He added that the response from homebuyers reflects the increasing appeal of residential communities centred on wellbeing, convenience and enriched everyday living.

Advertisement

DLF said The Aureva is located in Sector 63, Gurugram, and offers connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48. The project has been developed with inputs from consultants including HB Design, SHMA, BO Steiber Lighting Design, Hewshott and ESD Global.

The company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more