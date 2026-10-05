DLF stock in focus as Gurugram luxury retirement housing project sees strong demand

DLF shares closed at Rs 662.60 on Friday, down 1.40% from the previous close of Rs 672.

Commenting on the project, Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said, "The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India." He added that the project brings together "wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury living" within a residential ecosystem focused on wellbeing, convenience and community.

The Aureva is structured as a standalone G+45-floor tower offering 4 BHK residences, with dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, premium finishes and three dedicated parking spaces for each residence.

Speaking about the project's market response, Ohri said, "This project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment." He added that the response from homebuyers reflects the increasing appeal of residential communities centred on wellbeing, convenience and enriched everyday living.

Advertisement

DLF said The Aureva is located in Sector 63, Gurugram, and offers connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48. The project has been developed with inputs from consultants including HB Design, SHMA, BO Steiber Lighting Design, Hewshott and ESD Global.

The company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.