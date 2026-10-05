GIFT Nifty down 102 points; HDFC Bank, TCS, YES Bank, Hindalco, RVNL, DLF among top stocks in focus

Listings today: Four companies namely- Orient Cables (India), Runwal Enterprises, AceVector (Snapdeal) and German Green Steel & Power will make their stock market debuts on Monday, October 05. All these four issues cumulatively raised a total of Rs 1,776 crore their maiden stake sales between September 25-29.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT giant announced an agreement with Best Buy to transition Best Buy's GCC in India to TCS. The agreement will combine the GCC's deep retail and enterprise knowledge with TCS's technology, engineering, AI, and global delivery capabilities to accelerate innovation, scale AI-powered solutions, and deliver greater business value.

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HDFC Bank: The private lender bank has appointed Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved his appointment for a three-year term, bringing an external candidate to the top job at India's largest private sector bank and ending months of uncertainty over its leadership transition.

Hindalco Industries: The metal major and AluChem Companies have jointly decided to terminate the Equity Purchase Agreement for the proposed acquisition of AluChem Companies Inc. and its specialty calcined and tabular alumina business, due to extended closure delays beyond the control of either party.

Bajaj Finance: The company board has approved raising capital of up to Rs 11,700 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) and Rs 5,800 crore through a preferential issue of warrants convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares to promoter Bajaj Finserv.

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DLF: The real estate major has announced the complete sell-out of The Aureva, its luxury residential project in Gurugram. The project has achieved sales of around Rs 1,985 crore.

YES Bank: The private lender reported 23.8 per cent YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 3,08,0675 crore, while deposits increased 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,54,084 crore. CASA) deposits stood at Rs 1,06,255 crore as of September 30, up 6 per cent YoY but CASA ration cropped to 30 per cent.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Perampanel tablets, 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg, 8 mg, 10 mg, and 12 mg, in the US. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Fycompa Tablets of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., and will be launched in Q3FY27.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The private insurance player has appointed Siddhartha Mishra as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, marking a leadership transition at the insurer as current MD & CEO Anup Bagchi moves to HDFC Bank.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player said that the letter of acceptance (LoA) received from East Coast Railway for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system for rolling stock of ECoR has been cancelled. It said the cancellation was carried out by East Coast Railway with mutual consent and without any financial repercussions.

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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions: The fintech solutions player reported a 129.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 77.7 crore, while its revenue increased 47.8 crore YoY to Rs 419 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The company clocked an EBITDA of 124.2 crore, up 44.1 per cent, but margins compressed to 29.6 per cent for the quarter.

Knack Packaging: The packaging solution company has received an order worth Rs 150 crore for three years from a leading US-based animal nutrition and feed company. Under the order, Knack Packaging will supply packaging material, including PLWPP bags and pinch-bottom bags, aggregating to approximately 60 million bags per annum.

Pranav Construction: The recently listed real estate developer reported a 45.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 14.38 crore, while revenue increased 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 164.54 crore for the April-June 2026 quarter. Its collections increased 26 per cent YoY to Rs 93.8 crore and average realization improved 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 39,521 per sq ft for the reported quarter.

Bharat Coking Coal: The Coal India-subsidiary reported a 20.7 per cent YoY jump in total production of raw coal at 2.57 MT, while total coking coal production increased 21.5 per cent YoY to 2.49 MT. The total offtake production was up 13.7 per cent YoY to 3.15 MT.

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KPI Green Energy: Alok Das has resigned from the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective October 1.

Muthoot Finance: The company shareholders have approved the appointment of Eapen Alexander as Whole-Time Director, Alexander George as Managing Director, and George Alexander Muthoot as Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director, effective October 1, 2026, until March 31, 2031.

Punjab National Bank: The company secretary of the bank has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI's Investigations Department for violations of insider trading regulations by three designated persons and their immediate relatives, involving a total of six individuals, while trading in the bank's shares between June 24 and August 6, 2024.

Petronet LNG: The company board has approved the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as Managing Director &amp; CEO of the company, effective May 13, 2027. Currently, Sanjay Kumar is Director (Marketing) at GAIL (India).

Sudarshan Chemical& Industries: The specialty chemicals player company has completed the acquisition of a 15.89 percent stake in Sudarshan Colorants India from Sudarshan Europe BV for Rs 150.76 crore. The company is extending full cooperation and assistance to the Maharashtra State GST officials.