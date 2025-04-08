HDFC Securities' trading app faces glitch; issue resolved

A couple of HDFC Securities customer allegedly faced glitches with their trading apps and web portal today. Users, who took X to inform the same, suggested they faced issues while logging in; and also with placing orders in the early trading hours.

One user said he was not able to add funds to the trading app and that there was no accounts available. Another user on X suggeted the Invest Right app was not operating for 30-40 minutes. It always happens on critical days, he suggested. A third said Invest Right app was not letting users login in iOS. It just keeps timing out, he suggested.

Similarly a user suggested that the Invest Right web portal was not working, as he was not getting to OTP screen.

To this, HDFC Securities apologised for the inconvenience caused and said the issue has now been resolved.

"Could you please check and let us know if you're still facing any problems? If yes, kindly DM us the screenshots along with your contact details so we can assist you further. Thank you!," it tweeted.

Invest right not working,

Trust on HDFC securities has collapsed to all time low now...



— Vivek Jain M (@vj50000) April 8, 2025

In October 2023 also, HDFC Securities did not work briefly for some users and was stuck at the login page. This also applied to those customers, who tried using fingerprint to verify identity.

A user received a message saying: "Sorry! We are unable to service your request. Please try again later. Another user suggested the problem persisted on the browser (desktop version) as well.

Many brokerages have seen such glitches of late. Zerodha had in November and October 2023, and August 2022, witnessed some glitches with its trading app. In May 2024 and September 204, some of ICICI Direct's trading platform faced glitches. In January 2024, Angel One trading app faced technical glitch, with clients saying they were unable to square off positions.