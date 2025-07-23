Hero MotoCorp, Crompton, Chola Finance, others to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, July 24

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on Thursday, July 24.

The Hero MotoCorp board, at its meeting held on May 13, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 42nd AGM. July 24 is the record date for the same, the company informed stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals board, at its meeting held on May 15, had recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 11th AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. The final dividend would be paid after August 8 but within 30 days from the AGM.

The Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the 47th AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Radico Khaitan Ltd (Rs 4 per share), 20 Microns Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Birlasoft Ltd (Rs 30 per share), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share), Fiem Industries Ltd (Rs 30 per share), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (Rs 6 per share), and IVP Ltd (Rs 1 per share) would turn ex-dividends.

Advertisement

Also, Paushak Ltd (Rs 20 per share), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Sanco Trans Ltd (Rs 2.7 per share), TCPL Packaging Ltd (Rs 30 per share), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd – Special Dividend (Rs 48 per share), and Final Dividend (Rs 26 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

The domestic benchmark indices surged on Wednesday. The Sensex closed the day at 82,726.64, up 539.83 points, or 0.66 percent. The Nifty50 gained 159 points, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 25,219.90.