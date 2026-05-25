Suzlon Energy shares rise ahead of Q4 results: Key expectations, outlook, targets & more

Shares of Suzlon Energy marched higher on Monday, May 25, ahead of its earnings for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026. To recall, the wind turbine manufacturer is set to announce its results for the March 2026 quarter and year 2025-26 later today. The company will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 5.30 pm IST on Monday.

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Shares of Suzlon Energy rose more than 2 per cent to Rs 54.89 on Monday with its market capitalization hitting Rs 75,000 crore mark. The stock jumped nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 38.17 hit on March 09, 2026. However, the stock is down 5 per cent in the last one month.



Suzlon Q4 results preview

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 5,914 crore, up 56 per cent YoY and 40 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,044.2 crore, 51 per cent YoY and 41 per cent QoQ. Core PAT is penciled at Rs 1,107.6 crore, down 6 per cent YoY and 149 per cent QoQ.

"We expect execution of 875MW in Q4FY26 as 9MFY26 performance exudes optimism to deliver a good execution number. Q4 margins to hover around 18 per cent. Further execution ramp up and margin remain key monitorables going forward with any deferred tax angle and the quantum thereby in Q4 is a key variable to watch out for," it added.

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Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers have penciled a revenue of Rs 5,696.2 crore, up 50.3 per cent YoY and 34.5 per cent QoQ, by strong WTG deliveries of 850MW for in Q4FY26. However, it expects Ebitda margins contracting to 16.9 per cent, while net profit may come in at Rs 593.2 crore, down marginally on a yearly basis but up 5 per cent QoQ.

We expect revenue of Rs 5,904.4 crore, up 56 per cent YoY and 39 per cent QoQ, with deliveries expected at 900 MW, up 57 per cent YoY and 46 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is likely to increase 47 per cent YoY to Rs 1,019.3 crore, with Ebitda margins expected to be at 17 per cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 1,471.7 crore, up 106 per cent YoY and 131.6 per cent QoQ.



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Suzlon Target Price

Nuvama has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 60, while Motilal Oswal and Anand Rathi also gave it the same rating. They have a target price of Rs 61 and Rs 82 apiece. ICICI Securities and Geojit Investments also gave it a thumbs up with a target price of Rs 65 and Rs 55, respectively.