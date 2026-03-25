Hindalco, Urban Co, Bajaj Housing among 12 stocks with fresh interest for upto 39% rise

Select stocks including Park Medi World, TBO Tek, Dodla Dairy, Aequs, ASK Automotive, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Housing Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Urban Company, Balkrishna Industries, Fractal Analytics and Ather Energy have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.

The host of brokerages including Ventura Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates, JM Financial, Nuvama Institutional Equities, BoB Capital Markets, Ambit, PL Capital and Choice Institutional Equities have initiated coverage on them, citing up to 39 per cent uspide. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these stocks:



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Ventura Securities on Park Medi World

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 284 | Upside Potential: 39%

Park Medi World (PMWL) operates a capital-efficient, asset-owned hospital network focused on affordable healthcare, primarily serving middle and lower-income patients through optimized infrastructure and a full-time doctor model. It offers a compelling high-growth opportunity in a sector where valuations remain elevated, supported by strong structural tailwinds, said Ventura.

"Positioned within North India's high-growth regional healthcare landscape, PMWL is well placed to benefit from rising demand for affordable healthcare across North India. We initiate coverage with a 'buy' for a DCF-based price target of Rs 284," it added citing slower than expected occupancy ramp-up in newly commissioned hospitals as key risk.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services on TBO Tek

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,360 | Upside Potential: 29%

TBO Tek has developed a technology-driven B2B ecosystem that connects over 750 airlines, more than 1 million hotels, and travel buyers worldwide. Its platform offers a one-stop solution for travel buyers, evolving from a simple air ticketing platform for agents into a comprehensive global travel booking platform, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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The acquisition of Classic Vacations (CV) will create meaningful cross-selling opportunities and generate revenue and operational synergies for TBOTEK. The integration is expected to enhance access to premium inventory, expand wallet share across agents and enterprise buyers, and extend booking windows, given the high share of curated, long-haul outbound packages," it said with a 'a buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,360.



Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates on Dodla Dairy

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,255 | Upside Potential: 20%

Dodla Dairy is well-positioned to benefit from rising milk consumption, increasing formalisation, and improving cold-chain infrastructure in India. The company is expanding its geographic footprint beyond South India into Maharashtra and Eastern markets, while strengthening its international presence in Africa, said Asit C. Mehta Investment.

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"Increasing focus on value-added products is expected to enhance profitability and improve overall margins. The Indian dairy industry is witnessing strong growth, supported by urbanisation, rising disposable income, and a shift toward branded dairy consumption. Dodla Dairy has a robust operational network," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,255.



JM Financial on Aequs

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 145 | Upside Potential: 18%

Aequs is a Tier-I supplier for leading aerospace names and the only fully integrated supplier from India. With increased focus of these majors on India-sourcing, Aequs is well placed to benefit from this trend and sustain significant topline and Ebitda growth in the segment. It has secured a breakthrough order from a global electronics leader for supply of components for smart devices, said JM Financial.

"While capex intensity may rise initially and suppress near-term RoCE, a successful scale-up of the business can unlock substantial investor value in the long term. With a USD-dominated topline and Indian costs, we see advantages of a structurally depreciating INR as well. Benefits of the intensive-capex phase to start showing up, and discount back to FY28 to derive our target price of Rs 145," it said with a 'buy' tag.



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Nuvama Institutional Equities on ASK Automotive

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 550 | Upside Potential: 33%

ASK Automotive (ASK) is a structural winner in the 2W parts space with a 50 per cent share in braking systems and is rapidly scaling up in Aluminium Lightweight Precision Solutions (ALPS) and Safety Control Cables (SCC). We forecast 15 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26–28E, driven by 25% CAGR in ALPS on premiumisation and electrification, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"Strong OEM relationships, global tie-ups and in-house engineering capabilities have led to its consistent outperformance with a 17 per cent/18 per cent revenue/EPS CAGR over the past decade versus 3 per cent for industry. Richer mix and scale should drive 21 per cent EPS CAGR. Net debt/EBITDA to decline to 0.6 times FY28E led by average FCF of Rs 140 crore, "it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 550.



BoB Capital Markets on Hindalco Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,050 | Upside Potential: 23%

Global supply-demand environment for Aluminium remains balanced, which augers well for the stability in Al pricing. Domestic demand growth has been strong with the industry reporting 13 per cent CAGR over FY21-FY25 period. Demand outlook is positive. Over the medium to long term, growth is estimated to be 3.5-4 per cent, said BoB Capital Markets.

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"Domestic initiatives will result in incremental volumes in FY29E, while the Novelis business will produce incremental volumes with a ramp up in FY27E, FY28E and beyond. We initiate coverage on Hindalco with a 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,050. We value it on SoTP basis - India business at 5.5 times March 2028E Ebitda and Novelis at 6.5 times March 2028E Ebitda," it added.



Ambit on Ather Energy

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 929 | Upside Potential: 23%

Ather is transitioning from a high-burn startup to a scalable multiplatform manufacturer targeting the 80 per cent 'convenience' segment. Its 17 per cent market share is underpinned by introduction of Rizta and a 31 per cent BOM cost reduction fundamentally engineered in-house, insulating it from receding government subsidies, said Ambit.

Ather orchestrated its edge through deep R&D, software-led experiences and charging infra. Enabling diverse portfolios, the modular EL Platform, and Factory 3.0 operationalizing in FY27E will drive 34 per cent/35 per cent volume/revenue CAGR over FY25-30E. Value engineering, platformization and non-vehicle revenue will aid 20 per cent margin growth over FY26-FY30E," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 929.



JM Financial on Bajaj Housing Finance

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 88 | Upside Potential: 12%

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) commenced lending operations in FY18. In FY23, it was recognised as an 'Upper Layer' NBFC by the RBI. With an AUM of Rs 1.33 lakh crore at end December 2025, BHFL is the second-largest HFC in India—after LIC HF. It achieved a robust 28 per cent CAGR in AUM between FY20 and 3QFY26, making it one of the fastest-growing HFCs in India, said JM Financial.

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BHFL is well positioned for strong growth with an EPS CAGR of 20 per cent over FY26– 28E, driven by key factors including a diverse portfolio; stable margins averaging 2.9 per cent over the medium term; gradual improvement in the C/I ratio as technology investments bear fruit; and strong credit cost management. However, its current rich valuation implies limited upside potential in the near term," it said with an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 88.



PL Capital on Paradeep Phosphates

Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 120 | Upside Potential: 9%

Paradeep Phosphates is positioning itself to capitalize on the import substitution opportunity in India’s chemicals sector, through backward integration, product mix optimization, and capacity expansion. It is expanding phosphoric and sulfuric acid capacity and targets to achieve full backward integration by FY29. It is shifting its portfolio toward high-value complex fertilizers, said PL Capital.

"It is expanding its fertilizer capacity to reach 5 mmtpa by early FY29. The MCFL merger will strengthen its presence in South India. While elevated raw material prices may exert near-term margin pressure, we believe Paradeep's integrated operations, expanding scale and merger synergies will drive sustained earnings growth over the medium term," it said with an ‘Accumulate’ rating and target of Rs 120.



Choice Institutional Equities on Fractal Analytics

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 980 | Upside Potential: 20%

Fractal's strong positioning in DAAI Value chain provides significant growth headroom as enterprise AI adoption expands. Moreover, increase in high gross-margin subscription-led revenues versus the company average gross margin of 46 per cent, supports improved qualitative growth with further margin expansion, said Choice Broking.

"We expect revenue/Ebit/profit to grow at a CAGR of 22.8 per cent/40.6 per cent/46.2 per cent over FY26E–FY29E. Factoring in strong structural long-term tailwinds driven by accelerating AI adoption, we initiate coverage with a 'buy' rating deriving a DCF based target price of Rs 980, implying a P/E multiple of 30 times on FY28E EPS of Rs 32.4," it added.



Motilal Oswal Financial on Urban Company

Rating: Neutral | Target Price: Rs 125 | Upside Potential: 10%

Urban Company operates a hyperlocal online home services marketplace, which is poised to benefit from rising urbanization, busier lifestyles, and improving income levels. India's consumer services NTV to post 17 per cent CAGR over FY25-37E, aided by rising urbanization, higher category adoption per cohort, and a gradual rise in online penetration, said Motilal Oswal.

Ebitda margin is expected to improve by 840 bps over FY25-37, driven by operating leverage, better micro-market densification, and a higher share of retained users. Despite strong structural tailwinds and category leadership, we see a balanced risk-reward at current valuations given gradual habit formation, penetration, potential competitive risks, and investment-led margin trade-offs," it said with a 'neutral' rating and a target price of Rs 125.



JM Financial on Balkrishna Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,540 | Upside Potential: 24%

Balkrishna Industries is a leading Indian tyre manufacturer specialising in Off-Highway Tyres used in sectors such as agriculture, construction, mining, industrial, earthmoving and ports, as well as in AllTerrain Vehicles and lawn & garden applications, said JM Financial.

"The company dominates the niche $15–18 billion global off-highway tyres market. We estimate its revenue, Ebitda and PAT would compound at 21 per cent, 23 per cent and 25 per cent over FY26–28E. Initiating coverage on Balkrishna Industries with 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,540, valuing the stock at 26 times FY28E P/E," it added.