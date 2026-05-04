Shares of Aptus Pharma, which have surged 209% in six months, are now witnessing a bonus issue. The ratio for the bonus issue is 3:2. The pharma firm has announced record date for determining the eligibility of entitled to receive bonus shares. The board has fixed record date on May 12, 2026.

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"Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Company Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Members of the April have approved the issue of Bonus Shares through Postal Ballot by way of e-voting on 25, 2026," said Aptus Pharma.

The multibagger pharma stock closed on a flat note at Rs 408.50 in today's trade. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 280.23 crore. The stock has gained 138% in 2026. It has risen 18.31% in a month and 59% in three months.

"The Bonus Shares will be credited to the eligible shareholders whose names appear in the Register of members applicable / Register of Beneficial Owners as on the aforesaid Record Date, in accordance with applicable laws, " said the pharma firm.

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The multibagger stock is stuck in bulls grip, indicates its simple moving averages. The pharma shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is positive for the stock.

The stock is stuck in the bullish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 75.7, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

Incorporated in 2010, Aptus Pharma Ltd is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of finished pharmaceutical formulations