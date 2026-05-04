From 1 share to 480: Nvidia's stock split story and what comes next

Nvidia stock is up over 5 per cent so far in 2026 (year-to-date). Since going public in 1999, this global GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) major has delivered staggering returns, soaring nearly 5,00,000 per cent.

According to a Yahoo Finance report, the company could continue its growth trajectory for decades. Over the next few years, it added that more than $7 trillion could be spent on building new artificial intelligence data centre infrastructure -- an area that heavily relies on Nvidia's chips.

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The report noted that Nvidia has historically resorted to stock splits when its share price rose sharply, making individual shares more accessible to investors.

"In 2000, the company conducted its first split: a 2-for-1 stock swap. More stock splits were triggered in 2001, 2006, 2007, 2021, and 2024. In aggregate, the company's stock splits have given someone who held a single share of Nvidia stock before 2000 a total of 480 shares today!," the report stated.

Predicting when Nvidia could split its stock next, the report cited "one clear clue" rooted in its past behaviour.

Nvidia's stock split history suggests that earlier splits typically brought the share price down to a range of $20 to $50, although its first split in 2000 occurred at over $100. More recent splits have taken place at significantly higher levels. In 2021, the company executed a 4-for-1 split at around $750, lowering the price to roughly $190. This was followed by a 10-for-1 split in 2024, which reduced the stock price from about $1,200 to nearly $120.

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Currently, Nvidia shares trade close to $200. While this is well above the levels seen during its earlier splits, it remains below the thresholds observed in its most recent ones. The report suggested that the stock may need to rally another 100 per cent to 200 per cent before a new split becomes likely -- a move that could take years, although Nvidia has historically achieved such gains in shorter timeframes as well.

The report underscored, "In short, another Nvidia stock split should be on the way at some point. The company has too large of a growth runway ahead for that not to be true. But a stock split is not imminent. And I wouldn't expect one for another handful of years, especially given the company's current valuation of nearly $5 trillion."