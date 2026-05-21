Cockroach Janta Party's X account withheld, continues to grow on Instagram

Elon Musk-led X (formerly known as Twitter) has withheld the social media account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in response to a legal demand. The Cockroach Janta Party is an online satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old student from Boston University.

Dipke founded the Cockroach Janta Party after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant equated unemployed youngsters to "cockroaches".

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"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession, the CJI said during a hearing over the designation of senior advocates on May 15.

Despite the CJI's clarification that his remark focused on people who enter the legal profession using fake and bogus degrees, the CJP became a social media sensation as it tapped into youngsters' frustrations over unemployment, exam scams, corruption, and misgovernance, among others.

DO READ | Cockroach Janta Party gets opposition! It's called National Parasitic Front

When questioned over whether this will turn into a Nepal or Bangladesh-like scenario, Dipke said in a social media post, "Let me make this absolutely clear. Do not insult or underestimate the GenZ of India by making such comparisons. The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for. They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means. And please, do not demean them. Many of these young people are far more educated and informed than those currently running the government."

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Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party is continuing to grow its follower count on Instagram. At present, the Abhijeet Dipke-headlined online political movement has 12.9 million followers on Instagram and will cross Congress soon.

The CJP has topped the Bharatiya Janata Party in terms of Instagram followers. Currently, the BJP has 8.8 million followers on Instagram. The party also found support from the likes of Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Prashant Bhushan.