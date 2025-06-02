Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Hyundai Motor India sells 58,701 units in May 2025 amid maintenance shutdown; stock down

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a total sales figure of 58,701 units for May 2025 despite a routine maintenance shutdown at its Chennai facility, with domestic sales at 43,861 units and exports totalling 14,840 units.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 2, 2025 10:27 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India sells 58,701 units in May 2025 amid maintenance shutdown; stock downHMIL's Chennai manufacturing plant underwent a scheduled week-long maintenance shutdown in May, which had a temporary effect on production numbers.
SUMMARY
  • HMIL sold 58,701 units in May including 43,861 domestic sales
  • Chennai plant had a week-long maintenance shutdown impacting some models
  • Export sales reached 14,840 units showing consistent growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recorded a total sales volume of 58,701 units in May 2025. This included domestic sales of 43,861 units and export sales of 14,840 units. Despite the company's routine biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai facility, which impacted the availability of some critical models, HMIL reported robust sales figures for the month.

The Chennai manufacturing plant underwent a scheduled week-long maintenance shutdown in May, which had a temporary effect on production numbers. This routine maintenance is part of HMIL's efforts to ensure consistent quality and performance at its facilities, although it temporarily affected the availability of certain models.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, commented on the sales figures, stating, "HMIL’s total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models."

Despite the maintenance shutdown, HMIL said it continues to witness consistent growth in its export volumes.

Hyundai's outlook remains optimistic, anticipating a steady increase in demand for both domestic and international shipments.

HMIL's consistent export growth is seen as a strategic advantage, allowing the company to diversify its market presence and mitigate risks associated with domestic market fluctuations. The focus remains on strengthening its global footprint while supporting domestic demand.

On the stock-specific front, Hyundai Motor shares were trading 0.59 per cent lower at Rs 1,838.85 on Monday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 2, 2025 10:27 AM IST
