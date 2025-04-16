scorecardresearch
ICICI Prudential Life stock in focus today on Q4 earnings, interim dividend

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares closed 2.62% higher at Rs 567.60 on BSE in the previous session on BSE.

SUMMARY
  • ICICI Prudential Life's Q4 PAT up 122% year-on-year to Rs 385 crore.
  • FY2025 saw 40% PAT growth, reaching Rs 1,189 crore.
  • Net premium income increased by 33% in Q3FY25.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced its Q4 results with net profit rising 122% year-on-year to Rs 385 crore. The sequential growth in PAT was recorded at 19%, up from Rs 324 crore in the previous quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares closed 2.62% higher at Rs 567.60 on BSE in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 82,039 crore. 

The company reported a 33% rise in net premium income from Rs 12,261 crore in Q3FY25. Alongside these financial achievements, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.85 per equity share. For the fiscal year 2025, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance registered a 40% growth in PAT, amounting to Rs 1,189 crore, with the Value of New Business (VNB) standing at Rs 2,370 crore, reflecting a VNB margin of 22.8%.

The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) reached Rs 10,407 crore for FY2025, marking a 15% year-on-year growth. The retail protection business APE saw a notable increase of 25.1% to Rs 598 crore. The annuity business demonstrated robust growth, with a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The company's retail New Business Sum Assured (NBSA) increased by 37% year-on-year to Rs 3.32 lakh crore, while the total in-force sum assured rose 15.6%, reaching Rs 39.43 lakh crore.

Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, highlighted the company's adaptability and strategic growth, stating, “Our nimble multi-channel distribution allows us to adapt swiftly to shifting macroeconomic conditions and launch products as per customer demand. This was demonstrated with the launch of ‘ICICI Pru Gift Select’, a non-par product with guaranteed income, in January 2025, given the growing trend towards wealth preservation.”

Such strategic initiatives have helped the company provide insurance coverage to over 9 crore people as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 16, 2025, 8:37 AM IST
