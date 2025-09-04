IEX clocks 18.9% YoY growth in electricity trade volumes in August

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported a traded electricity volume of 11,803 million units (MU) in August 2025, including transactions in the Term-Ahead and Real-Time Market (TRAS), reflecting an 18.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

During the month, India's energy consumption rose 4.4 per cent YoY to 150.47 billion units (BUs, as per government data), while power prices on the electricity exchange declined due to improved supply-side liquidity. The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market averaged Rs 4 per unit in August, down 7 per cent from a year ago, while prices in the Real-Time Market (RTM) fell 6 per cent YoY to Rs 3.38 per unit.

Electricity Market Performance

Day-Ahead Market (DAM): Recorded 4,797 MU in August 2025 versus 4,666 MU a year ago, up 3 per cent YoY, and accounted for 34 per cent of total volumes.

Real-Time Market (RTM): Volumes rose sharply to 5,029 MU compared with 3,485 MU last year, a 44 per cent YoY increase, contributing 36 per cent of total traded volumes. On August 31, IEX registered its highest-ever single-day RTM volume of 230 MU.

Term-Ahead Market (TAM): Including contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts, TAM volumes stood at 835 MU in August, down 6.4 per cent YoY.

Green Market

The Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments together traded 930 MU in August 2025, up 7 per cent from 871 MU last year. The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market was Rs 3.73 per unit.

Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)

A total of 21.68 lakh RECs were traded across sessions on August 13 and 28 at a clearing price of Rs 360 per REC, marking a 2.5 per cent YoY growth in traded volume. The next REC trading sessions are scheduled for September 10 and 24, 2025.

On the stock-specific front, IEX shares settled 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 142 on Wednesday.