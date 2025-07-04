IEX shares in focus today on Q1 business updates

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) are in news today after the firm reported a 15% year-on-year growth in electricity traded volumes for the first quarter of FY26. Volumes rose to 32,382 million units (MU), led by strong performance across segments.

In Thursday's trade, IEX stock hit an intraday high of Rs 198.90 against the previous close of Rs 239.25 on BSE. Later, IEX shares closed 1.18% higher at Rs 197.55. Total 5.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.24 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,753 crore.

The Real-Time Market (RTM) and Green Market segments clocked a year-on-year growth of 41% and 51%, respectively.

During the same period, IEX carried out trade of 52.65 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), clocking a 149% YoY rise.

Volumes grew despite a broader slowdown in national energy demand.

Govt data released in June 2025 showed India’s energy consumption slipped 1.5% YoY to 150.04 billion units (BUs) in Q1, led by the early onset of monsoons.

In the last month, electricity traded volumes rose 6.5% to 10,852 MU — led by a 34% rise in RTM volumes to 4,312 MU and a 30% rise in green market volumes to 964 MU. REC's trade volumes rose over sixfold to 32.32 lakh units.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, the firm reported a 21% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 117.11 in Q4 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Total income also witnessed an increase, reaching Rs 174.59 crore from Rs 149.28 crore in the year-ago period. This upward trend in revenue is primarily attributed to higher trading volumes and increased demand. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 429.16 crore, up from Rs 350.78 crore in the preceding financial year, while total income climbed to Rs 657.36 crore from Rs 550.84 crore.