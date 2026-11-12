Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Andhra Pradesh has more data centre demand than it can handle, says IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh has more data centre demand than it can handle, says IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing unprecedented demand for data centre projects, prompting a shift towards air-cooled technologies to support AI growth. IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlights the state's stable investment climate and strong investor confidence despite global geopolitical shifts.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh has more data centre demand than it can handle, says IT Minister Nara LokeshNara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing strong investor interest in data centre projects, but the demand is exceeding what it can accommodate, as per IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh. The state is looking for alternative cooling technologies, including air-cooled data centres, as it plans to expand its AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Advertisement

Speaking to Business Today on the sidelines of the Partnership Summit, Lokesh said the state is gaining momentum when it comes to investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres despite the evolving geopolitical situation.

Must read: 'Loss of Hyderabad has definitely hurt us': Nara Lokesh on Andhra's emotional setback, bets big on Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh considering types of data centre projects

When asked whether the geopolitical development had changed investor sentiment towards the state, Lokesh dismissed the claims, saying, “Absolutely not. In fact, investors are doubling down on India, because they see India as a very stable democracy.”  However, he stated a different challenge that may delay investment until a resolution is in place.

“In data centres, actually, we have a different problem. There's more interest than what we can actually give,” Lokesh said. “We are being very cautious in our approach to data centres, as we are not just looking at water-cooled, we're also looking at air-cooled data centres. And that's the change that we are slowly making here in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Advertisement

Must read: Andhra Pradesh expects grounded projects to generate 7.5 lakh jobs in 12–18 months: Nara Lokesh

The minister also stated that the state is more cautious about the kind of data centre projects it wants to attract, in terms of resource requirements for large facilities.

Andhra Pradesh AI infrastructure push

Over the months, the Andhra Pradesh government have pushed data centre development alongside AI and other emerging technologies. The state has been working to attract large technology companies and build an ecosystem around digital infrastructure.

Google is among the major companies that have invested in the state's data centre ambitions. The company has commenced its data centre project in Visakhapatnam, making it an emerging destination for large-scale digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

He attributed this interest to Andhra Pradesh's three-pronged approach of speed, stability and service.

“Andhra Pradesh, as I say, has the three S mantra: speed, stability, and service. Speed of doing business, stability in our policy frameworks, and third is service,” he said.

Must read: 20-year-old bottleneck solved: What Google Quantum AI's latest scientific breakthrough means

The minister added that the state government maintains regular communication with investors and provides weekly updates on their projects.

“We are in touch with every investor. We are very proactive. We reach out to them. We send weekly updates on their investments in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more