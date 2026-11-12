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Samsung One UI 9.5 may let you record WhatsApp, Telegram and Meet calls: Here’s how

Samsung One UI 9.5 may let you record WhatsApp, Telegram and Meet calls: Here’s how

Samsung could be preparing a useful addition for people who rely on internet-based calls, potentially bringing conversations across multiple apps under one recording feature.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Samsung One UI 9.5 may let you record WhatsApp, Telegram and Meet calls: Here’s howSamsung may expand its built-in call recording feature to messaging apps with One UI 9.5.

If you have ever tried saving an important WhatsApp or Telegram conversation, you may know that recording an internet call is not as straightforward as recording a regular phone call. Samsung could be looking to address this limitation with its next software update. The upcoming One UI 9.5 is reportedly being developed with a feature that would let Galaxy users record calls made through third-party apps directly from Samsung’s Phone app.

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This could be particularly useful for people who use messaging platforms for office discussions, interviews or everyday conversations they might need to revisit. While Samsung has yet to announce the feature, details spotted in the Phone app suggest that the company is exploring a broader approach to call recording.

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WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet could get recording support

According to SamMobile, Samsung’s Phone app in One UI 9.5 has a new option called ‘Record calls in other apps’. The setting reportedly appears under the call recordings and transcripts section.

What makes this interesting is that you may not have to enable recording for every application. The feature includes an ‘Available apps’ list, where WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet appear with individual toggles. This lets you choose which platforms you want recording support for.

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Until now, Samsung’s native call recording functionality has primarily been meant for regular cellular conversations. Calls made through internet-based services have remained outside this feature, making it difficult for you to save them using the phone’s built-in tools.

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Recording availability may vary by region

However, there could be some limitations. Call recording rules differ across countries, and Samsung may restrict the feature depending on local regulations. In certain regions, the phone could also notify the other participant that the conversation is being recorded.

SamMobile notes that the three applications appeared on its test device because they were installed and compatible with the calling service. This does not necessarily mean Samsung will limit the feature to these platforms.

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Samsung has not officially confirmed the functionality, its supported devices or a rollout timeline. Whether it reaches all eligible Galaxy smartphones will become clearer once the company announces One UI 9.5.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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