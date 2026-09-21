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Lava Virat Curve 5G launched in India at under Rs 25,000: Neo UI coming to Lava phones in Q4 2026

Lava Virat Curve 5G launched in India at under Rs 25,000: Neo UI coming to Lava phones in Q4 2026

Lava introduces the Virat Curve 5G, which comes with a mini rear display, a powerful processor, and a new customisable Neo UI interface.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Lava Virat Curve 5G launched in India at under Rs 25,000: Neo UI coming to Lava phones in Q4 2026Lava Virat Curve 5G

Lava, the India-based smartphone brand, has launched a new Virat series model called the Lava Virat Curve 5G, bringing premium design, powerful performance, and deeper AI integration, all at a reasonable price. Some of its attractive features include a leather finish and a mini rear display placed on the camera module that lets users add custom text, emojis, check volume or battery percentage, and much more.

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Alongside a unique design, the Lava Virat Curve 5G also bring meaningful hardware upgrades with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the new Lava smartphone.

Lava Virat Curve 5G: Specifications and features

The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a  6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. For performance, the smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. 

For the camera, the Lava Virat Curve 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera with EIS and a 13MP selfie camera. In terms of durability, the smartphone comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Lastly, the Lava Virat Curve 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. `The phone is said to offer up to 55 hours of talk time, 720 hours of standby time and 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge.

Lava Virat Curve 5G: Price and availability 

The Lava Virat Curve 5G comes in two colour options: Makrana Ivory and Heritage Indigo, and comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 23,999; however, buyers can get it for Rs 19,999 on the first day of sale, which is scheduled for September 28 on Flipkart.

Lava Neo UI announced

Lava also announced its first-ever software called "Neo UI" based on Android. The update is currently in beta testing and will roll out to Lava phones in Q4 2026. On the sidelines of the Lava Virat Curve 5G launch event, Sumit Singh, SVP and Product Head, Lava told Business Today, “One of the biggest things coming with Neo UI will be a lot of customisation. You can customise your phone and create your own identity in the UI.”

"Everybody has different tastes. Some people like circles, some like squares, while others prefer black and white. Just like you choose your clothes, your phone is also a part of you. One of the biggest things coming with Neo UI will be a lot of customisation, so you can create your own identity in the UI," he added.

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Singh also talked about Lava's own gallery app, which will be called "Frames," comes with several features and app customisation options. "Your phone is also a part of you. You choose your clothes in multiple varieties, and that’s how you should be able to choose your theme and customise your phone," he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 3:16 PM IST
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