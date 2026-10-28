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Infosys, other IT stocks fall up to 5%; why AI's capex boom is making investors fret

Infosys, other IT stocks fall up to 5%; why AI's capex boom is making investors fret

INFY1,106.80(4.83%)

Anand Rathi noted that Anthropic has $321 billion of leases yet to commence, alongside $269 billion across Google ($114.5 billion), Amazon ($110 billion) & Microsoft ($44.9 billion) in minimum compute spend commitments.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Infosys, other IT stocks fall up to 5%; why AI's capex boom is making investors fretMeta, with its negative Q3 free cash flow, and cash barely covering its debt, is reportedly raising over $95 billion.

IT stocks plunged up to 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade, with Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Coforge Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd (TechM) and Mphasis leading the selloff as a growing artificial intelligence (AI) capex pipeline dampened investor sentiment and dashed hopes of a 'reverse AI' trade.

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"The escalating capital intensity, funding requirements & utilisation risks remain concentrated in the infrastructure layer, while Indian IT offers relatively asset-light exposure to the subsequent enterprise deployment cycle, supported by net-cash balance sheets, low capex intensity & strong cash conversion," Anand Rathi said.

Citing the Anthropic IPO filing, Anand Rathi today noted that Anthropic has $321 billion of leases yet to commence, alongside $269 billion across Google ($114.5 billion), Amazon ($110 billion) & Microsoft ($44.9 billion) in minimum compute spend commitments, highlighting the escalating forward obligations despite improving unit economics.

To recall, Meta, with its negative Q3 free cash flow, and cash barely covering its debt, is reportedly raising over $95 billion. SpaceX closed $40 billion of GPU/DC debt on top of an $86 billion IPO. Taken together, near-term cumulative funding requirements of $235 billion, assuming $100 billion Anthropic IPO, reinforce need for compute being fulfilled by a capital hungry build-out, Anand Rathi said.

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Microsoft’s workforce rationalisation signals AI-led pricing deflation, while rising compute capex could further constrain discretionary IT spending, it warned.
 
Infosys fell 4.99 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,103.95 apiece on BSE amid ratings downgrades by at least six brokerages including Axis Capital, IIFL, Anand Rathi and Arihant Capital, this week. This followed as its FY27 revenue guidance cut was slightly higher than anticipated.

Mphasis declined 4.75 per cent to Rs 2,494.10. TCS fell 3.28 per cent to Rs 2,415. TechM dropped 3.21 per cent to Rs 1,753.30. Coforge slipped 2.68 per cent to Rs 1,943.40. HCL Tech, Wipro, Persistent Systems saw losses up to 2.6 per cent.

The emerging risk, Anand Rathi said, is the interconnected financing ecosystem, where infrastructure investments are increasingly underwritten by future compute demand.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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