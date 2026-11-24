The market has witnessed a massive rally in November 2026, with the Sensex surging nearly 7,976 points, or 10.71%, while the NSE Nifty 50 has advanced around 2,297 points, or 9.96%, between October 30 and November 23.

November 24 (today) is a trading holiday.

Nifty Bank has rallied 7,898 points, or 14.45%, in November 2026. The banking index outperformed both benchmark indices during this period, with a 14.45% gain compared with 10.71% for Sensex and 9.96% for Nifty 50.

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However, market faced Monday blues in the previous session due to profitbooking and derivatives expiry.



Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent to close at 82,435.99, while the Nifty index declined 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent to settle at 25,349.65.

"Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings," added Vijayakumar.

