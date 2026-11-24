The sharp correction on Dalal Street on Monday failed to deter the FIIs from pouring in capital in to the Indian stock market. FIIs infused Rs 5,672 crore on Monday, boosting the Indian equities for the tenth straight session. With Monday's data, FIIs have invested Rs 1.17 lakh crore into the Indian market in November. This is the largest ever investment by FIIs in a month.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited said, "It is important to note that the bulk of the FII flows have gone into financial services, particularly the banking majors. FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the AI trade. Telecom also has been attracting big inflows. The sharp correction in metal prices have attracted buying in auto stocks and consumer durables."