MUST READ | Noel Tata seeks deferral of November 26 Tata Sons board meeting amid listing face-off

Noel Tata had sought a postponement of the November 26 meeting, arguing that the agenda and supporting papers were circulated late and that directors did not have sufficient time to examine important matters affecting the company and its shareholders. In an email dated November 22 to company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, copied to chairman N Chandrasekaran, he said the papers were uploaded on November 22, against the established practice of circulating them at least seven days in advance, as per reports.

The meeting is significant amid differences between the Tata Sons leadership and Noel over the holding company's future structure and the RBI's directive to list it. The regulator reiterated in November 2026 that listing is mandatory under its upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) regulations.

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While Chandrasekaran and the board are preparing to proceed with the listing, Noel is pushing an alternative restructuring proposal backed by Tata Trusts, the company's largest shareholder. His proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons, with the aim of restructuring the holding company so that it no longer qualifies as a core investment company or an upper-layer NBFC.

DON'T MISS | Showdown ahead of November 26 meet: Chandrasekaran backs Tata Sons IPO, Noel Tata flags conflict

The November 30 meeting is expected to take up the RBI directive, monetisation of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake, and business reviews of Tata AIG, Agratas and Tejas, which were not conducted at the September meeting. Directors are also expected to finalise a date for an extraordinary general meeting.

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The listing proposal is likely to come to a vote again. One executive said the outcome would most likely be a 5:1 vote, with Noel opposing the listing and insisting that the board consider his restructuring plan. The voting process could again draw objections from him, the executive added.

