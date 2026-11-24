The earnings momentum was also visible in the first half of FY27, with Nifty-500 companies, excluding OMCs, recording a 27% increase in aggregate profits.

Metals, Oil & Gas and Financials drive earnings growth

Metals emerged as the biggest contributor to corporate earnings growth in Q2FY27, with sectoral profits jumping 76% YoY. Oil & Gas followed with 61% growth, while Financials recorded a 20% increase in profits.

Together, these three sectors accounted for nearly 68% of the incremental earnings growth across the Nifty-500 universe, highlighting their significant contribution to the overall corporate performance.

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Several other sectors also reported strong profit growth. Utilities posted a 46% increase in earnings, followed by Cement at 43%, Automobiles at 34% and Capital Goods at 28%.

Within the financial services space, Banks and NBFC-Lending companies recorded profit growth of 20% and 21%, respectively.

However, earnings growth remained relatively subdued in some sectors. Consumer companies reported a modest 2% increase in profits, while Healthcare and Technology registered growth of 13% and 10%, respectively. Notably, all sectors except Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) reported positive earnings growth during the quarter.

Smallcaps outperform largecaps and midcaps

Corporate earnings growth remained broad-based across market-cap segments, with smallcap companies continuing to outperform their larger peers.

Smallcap companies, excluding OMCs, reported a 34% YoY increase in profits during Q2FY27. Largecap companies recorded a strong recovery with 31% growth, while midcap companies posted a 26% increase.

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At the index level, Nifty-100 companies delivered 34% earnings growth, whereas the Nifty Midcap-150 index reported a 24% increase in profits.

The breadth of earnings performance was also encouraging. More than half of the companies in the Nifty-500 universe reported earnings growth exceeding 15% during the quarter, while only 4% of companies reported losses.

Operating margins show further improvement

Alongside strong revenue and profit growth, corporate India also witnessed an improvement in operating profitability.

EBITDA margins of Nifty-500 companies, excluding financials, expanded by 20 basis points year-on-year to 17.4% in Q2FY27. As many as 10 of the 19 non-financial sectors reported an improvement in operating margins during the quarter.

The metal sector recorded the sharpest improvement, with EBITDA margins expanding by 280 basis points to 20.5%. Favourable metal prices and higher premiums supported the improvement in sectoral profitability.

Motilal Oswal remains constructive on Indian markets

The broad-based improvement in corporate earnings, recovery in largecap profitability and continued strength in small- and midcap companies point towards improving earnings momentum in the Indian market.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd maintains a constructive outlook on Indian equities, citing strengthening corporate earnings, multi-year low valuations across several sectors, resilient domestic macroeconomic conditions, a decline in crude oil prices from recent highs and robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.

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However, the brokerage also highlighted several risks that investors need to monitor, including input-cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainties, global inflation and interest-rate movements. Developments surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and their potential impact on global markets also remain important factors to watch.