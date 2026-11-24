NVIDIA Corp shares ended 31.48% or 39.52 pts higher at $165.05 on Nasdaq. Earlier, the stock saw seven consecutive sessions of declines amid a broader selloff in AI-related shares that raised concerns about valuations, corporate governance and the sustainability of technology spending.

The NVIDIA stock rally led to a revival in AI trade with Asian markets witnessing a stellar rally on Tuesday.

Taiwan Weighted surged 3324 pts to 40,125. Nikkei rallied 1898 pts to 58,325, Kospi rose 288 points to 4,999.

Overnight, US markets closed sharply higher powered by a rally in NVIDIA and other AI stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 49,595.31 ( up 1,447.98 pts or 3.01%), the S&P 500 gained 326.78 pts or 4.73% to 7,237.17 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 24,089.56 (up 1,471.83 pts or 6.51%).

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Semiconductor stocks in the US staged a stellar rally last night following last week's selloff. Micron Technology surged 19.04% closing at $707.70.

Western Digital rose 13.84% to $297.25, while NXP Semiconductors gained 8.93% to $256.14.

Jensen Huang is back

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey Jones said.

The announcement reversed an earlier leadership change that had unsettled investors despite NVIDIA's strong earnings and continued expansion in AI infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, writing on Truth Social: "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!"