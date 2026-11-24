Despite the correction, the index has gained 5% this year and risen 6.32% in a year. The index has rallied 22.39% in two years.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The daily chart forms a prominent bearish engulfing candle, completely erasing the prior session's gains. Immediate support is seen at 61,750–62,000, while resistance is placed at 63,500–64,000. RSI has dropped to 67.20, slipping below its average of 74.77, highlighting a sharp momentum reversal from overbought territory. With the index closing near its session lows, upside bounces toward the resistance zone may face selling pressure until price stability emerges near key support levels."

Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities said, "On the daily chart, Nifty formed a Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, while Bank Nifty formed a bearish Engulfing pattern. Both formations signal a potential short-term reversal after the recent up move. These bearish patterns will gain confirmation if the indices trade below their respective session lows—25,343 for Nifty spot and 62,546 for Bank Nifty spot. A sustained break below these levels could trigger further profit-booking."

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On Nifty Bank, Union Bank of India emerged as the biggest loser, declining 4.87%, followed by IndusInd Bank, which fell 3.99%, Bank of Baroda (3.98%) and Axis Bank (3.97%). Canara Bank dropped 3.72%, Federal Bank declined 3.67%, Punjab National Bank (PNB) shed 3.59%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell 3.33% and 3.32%, respectively. State Bank of India (SBI) lost 2.79%, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2.51% and IDFC First Bank slipped 2.13%. YES Bank fell 1.01%, while AU Small Finance Bank was the most resilient constituent, with a marginal decline of just 0.14%. The broad-based weakness dragged the Nifty Bank index down 2,049.85 points, or 3.17%, to close at 62,585.35.

Nifty Bank's peer BSE bankex too ended 2285 pts or 3.14% lower at 70,410 on Monday. Of 14 components, only AU Finance Bank ended in the green.

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Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda were among the top index losers, falling up to 5% on Monday.