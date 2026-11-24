Huang had stepped down earlier this month after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, amid reports of relationships with multiple women. These included Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to him, and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner. US authorities have alleged that Alice Huang was working with Chinese intelligence, a claim Beijing has rejected as “baseless”. A third relationship with an unnamed woman, reportedly an Nvidia employee, had also been reported.

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The latest disclosure adds to the controversy surrounding Huang's brief departure and return. Nvidia's internal investigation into concerns that he may have been targeted in an espionage campaign by China remains underway.

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Huang is also expected to face questions from US lawmakers. He is scheduled to appear at a closed-door hearing before three House committees on December 1 and testify before a Senate committee on December 3. California's attorney general has also opened an investigation into Nvidia's chip exports and shareholder disclosures.

The company has received assurances from US government officials, including President Donald Trump, that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. Trump has publicly backed his return, saying he and his wife had “worked it out”.

Huang's return to Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday was greeted by employees with applause and chants of his name. An online petition seeking his reinstatement had attracted thousands of signatures from employees, former employees, investors and Silicon Valley figures, including Elon Musk.

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Investors also responded positively. Nvidia shares rose 31.5% on Monday, with another account putting the opening-bell jump at 33% to $165.57. However, the stock remained below its record high of $239.24 reached last month.

Huang, whose fortune Forbes estimates at more than $150 billion, has been a central figure in the artificial intelligence boom, with Nvidia's chips essential to the technology. The coming weeks will test whether his reinstatement can withstand the investigations and scrutiny facing the company.

