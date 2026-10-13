Launched last year, the programme connects young people with employment opportunities through industry-relevant skilling and partnerships with 20 implementation organisations. These include Nirmaan Organization, ICT Academy, Magic Bus, Centum Foundation and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India). The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by linking learning with industry requirements.

Infosys shares opened at Rs 1,029 on Tuesday and touched a high of Rs 1,064, rising 4.62% from their previous close of Rs 1,017.

According to Infosys Foundation, the programme has enabled more than 1.17 lakh job offers for graduates and over 96,000 for undergraduates. It has also enabled more than 1.25 lakh job offers for women and over 1,000 for persons with disabilities, highlighting its focus on expanding access to employment.

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Sumit Virmani, trustee at Infosys Foundation, said, "At Infosys Foundation, we believe the true success of education is not the number of people skilled, but the number of lives meaningfully transformed through employment."

He said the halfway milestone demonstrated what could be achieved when learning was closely aligned with industry demand. The Foundation added that the programme was intended to support economic independence and social mobility while helping young people and their families build a more secure future.

The initiative has partnered with AssisTech Foundation for its employment platform and will work with The Association of People with Disability to expand career access for people with disabilities.

V. Srikanth, CEO of ICT Academy, said the programme was helping young people, including those from underserved communities and first-generation learner backgrounds, gain industry-relevant skills and digital competencies. He added that connecting learning with real-world employment opportunities could help young people become financially independent and support their families.