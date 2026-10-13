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Infosys shares jump 5% amid IT rally, firm makes key announcement

Infosys shares jump 5% amid IT rally, firm makes key announcement

INFY1,062.10(4.13%)

The rally was led by earnings of HCL Technologies. The IT stock zoomed over 8% to Rs 1321.55. Other IT peers such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys also rose up to 6% and were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Infosys shares jump 5% amid IT rally, firm makes key announcement Infosys shares opened at Rs 1,029 on Tuesday and touched a high of Rs 1,064, rising 4.62% from their previous close of Rs 1,017.

Infosys Ltd shares rose 5% in Tuesday's trade amid a rally in IT stocks. The rally was led by earnings of HCL Technologies. The IT stock zoomed over 8% to Rs 1321.55. Other IT peers such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys also rose up to 6% and were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty.

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Meanwhile, Infosys Foundation announced that its Springboard Livelihood Program had enabled more than 2.5 lakh job offers across India. The milestone marks halfway towards the Foundation's aspiration of creating 5 lakh job opportunities in the country by 2030.

Launched last year, the programme connects young people with employment opportunities through industry-relevant skilling and partnerships with 20 implementation organisations. These include Nirmaan Organization, ICT Academy, Magic Bus, Centum Foundation and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India). The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by linking learning with industry requirements.

Infosys shares opened at Rs 1,029 on Tuesday and touched a high of Rs 1,064, rising 4.62% from their previous close of Rs 1,017.

According to Infosys Foundation, the programme has enabled more than 1.17 lakh job offers for graduates and over 96,000 for undergraduates. It has also enabled more than 1.25 lakh job offers for women and over 1,000 for persons with disabilities, highlighting its focus on expanding access to employment.

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Sumit Virmani, trustee at Infosys Foundation, said, "At Infosys Foundation, we believe the true success of education is not the number of people skilled, but the number of lives meaningfully transformed through employment."

He said the halfway milestone demonstrated what could be achieved when learning was closely aligned with industry demand. The Foundation added that the programme was intended to support economic independence and social mobility while helping young people and their families build a more secure future.

The initiative has partnered with AssisTech Foundation for its employment platform and will work with The Association of People with Disability to expand career access for people with disabilities.

V. Srikanth, CEO of ICT Academy, said the programme was helping young people, including those from underserved communities and first-generation learner backgrounds, gain industry-relevant skills and digital competencies. He added that connecting learning with real-world employment opportunities could help young people become financially independent and support their families.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:30 PM IST
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