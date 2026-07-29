Inox Wind shares gain 2% on Rs 1,600 crore repeat order from NLC India; key details

The stock advanced 2.37 per cent to open at Rs 77.73 on BSE. NLC India shares were up 0.52 per cent at Rs 300.65 apiece.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA). With this, Inox Wind's order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a well-diversified mix of commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and independent power producers (IPPs).

"This balanced customer portfolio provides strong revenue visibility while underscoring Inox Wind's leadership in serving the evolving requirements of India's renewable energy sector. This order further strengthens Inox Wind's position as one of India's leading integrated wind energy solutions providers with proven expertise in delivering large-scale turnkey wind projects," Inox Wind said.

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Inox Wind said its strong order book is providing long-term execution visibility. CEO Sanjeev Agarwal said: “We are delighted to have secured this repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Limited, one of India's leading public sector enterprises in the power sector. This order is a strong validation of our integrated turnkey capabilities, execution expertise and technologically advanced product portfolio. Our strong and diversified order pipeline, provides us with significant growth visibility. We look forward to working closely with NLC India Limited and successfully delivering this project within the stipulated timeline.”

Agarwal added: “As India continues to accelerate its renewable energy transition, customers are increasingly partnering with experienced and reliable wind OEMs capable of delivering projects seamlessly from concept to commissioning. We remain committed to supporting the country's clean energy ambitions while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders through operational excellence and timely project execution.”