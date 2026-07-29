Eternal, Lodha, GSK Pharma: Top stocks to trade —  Check target prices, stop loss & more



GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750-2,850 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,570

GSK Pharma has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' breakout at Rs 2,570 levels with the current close, accompanied by huge volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,750-2,850, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,600-2,540 levels.

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Lodha Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,450-1,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Lodha is in a strong uptrend on the daily and weekly charts, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a positive bias. The stock is well placed above its weekly multiple supply zone of 1250-1255, indicating a positive bias. Huge volumes for the past couple of months indicate increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,450-1,530, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,255-1,230 levels.

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Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 330-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 297

Eternal registered a 'multiple resistance' breakout at Rs 300 levels on a closing basis along with huge volumes, indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 330-355, and its downside support zone is the Rs 300-295 levels.