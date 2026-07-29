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Eternal, Lodha, GSK Pharma: Top stocks to trade —  Check target prices, stop loss & more

Eternal, Lodha, GSK Pharma: Top stocks to trade —  Check target prices, stop loss & more

Axis Direct said that Eternal registered a multiple resistance breakout on a closing basis along with huge volumes, indicating resumption of the prior uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Eternal, Lodha, GSK Pharma: Top stocks to trade —  Check target prices, stop loss & moreGSK Pharma has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' breakout with the current close, accompanied by huge volumes, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled little changed as the traders keenly await central banks policy outcome amid the fears of rising inflation triggered by the geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex declined 69.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 76,765.92, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 10.60 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 23,985.35 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Eternal, Lodha Developers Ltd (formerly known as Macrotech Developers Ltd) and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK Pharma) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750-2,850 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,570

GSK Pharma has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' breakout at Rs 2,570 levels with the current close, accompanied by huge volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly  Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,750-2,850, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,600-2,540 levels.

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Lodha Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,450-1,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Lodha is in a strong uptrend on the daily and weekly charts, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a positive bias. The stock is well placed above its weekly multiple supply zone of 1250-1255, indicating a positive bias. Huge volumes for the past couple of months indicate increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,450-1,530, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,255-1,230 levels.

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Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 330-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 297

Eternal registered a 'multiple resistance' breakout at Rs 300 levels on a closing basis along with huge volumes, indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI remain bullish, showing rising strength. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 330-355, and its downside support zone is the Rs 300-295 levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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