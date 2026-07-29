Suzlon share price: UBS, Investec, others cut targets post Q1 results; lowest and highest

The Suzlon management highlighted 10–20 per cent shortfall in execution due to temporary logistic disruptions arising from the geopolitical situation, certain strategic investments and change of scope and segment mix while maintaining 17–18 per cent target Ebitda margin band.

UBS analyst Amit Mahawar cut his rating on the Suzlon stock to Rs 66 from Rs 72 earlier, while maintaining his 'Buy' call on the stock. Investec's Anuj Upadhyay also reduced his target on Suzlon shares to Rs 67 from Rs 72 earlier. Upadhyay is keeping his 'Buy' on the stock intact since February 2025. Ambit Capital cut its target on Suzlon to Rs 59 from Rs 62 earlier. Axis Capital's Sumit Kishore retained 'Buy' but with a lower target of Rs 63 from Rs 75 earlier.

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Nuvama, which earlier dropped coverage on the stock, suggested a 'Hold' with a target of Rs 51, the lowest target among brokerages coming up with updated targets so far. This brokerage had Rs 56 target earlier. Centrum Broking revised its target on the stock to Rs 74 against Rs 75 earlier.

Analysts said Suzlon's Ebitda margin fell in Q1, primarily due to a higher EPC revenue mix, temporary supply chain disruptions, and investments under the Suzlon 2.0 strategy.

Centrum Broking said margins are expected to improve with recovery in deferred deliveries, better operating leverage, and a growing contribution from the high-margin O&M business, while the company's net cash position supports financial resilience.

"Suzlon is well positioned to benefit from India's accelerating wind energy cycle, supported by a healthy order pipeline, improving execution visibility, and favorable policy support. Growth is expected to be driven by expanding manufacturing capacity, the high-margin O&M business, and Suzlon 2.0 initiatives—including higher-capacity turbines, DevCo, repowering, and exports—while its net cash balance sheet and disciplined working capital management provide strong financial flexibility to support sustained earnings growth," Centrum Broking said.

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Nuvama said Suzlon expects additional DTA creation of Rs 3,000–3,500 crore on past losses. "We are cutting FY27/28E EPS (13 per cent/10 per cent) as we tweak margin and raise depreciation and interest costs. Retain ‘HOLD’ with a target of Rs 51 (from Rs 56) based on 30x FY28E (WTG + F&F EPS) plus DCF of O&M. At CMP, the stock trades at 26 times FY28E EPS," Nuvama said.