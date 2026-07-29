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Suzlon share price: UBS, Investec, others cut targets post Q1 results; lowest and highest

Suzlon share price: UBS, Investec, others cut targets post Q1 results; lowest and highest

Suzlon target prices: UBS analyst Amit Mahawar cut his rating on the Suzlon stock to Rs 66 from Rs 72 earlier. Investec's Anuj Upadhyay also reduced his target on Suzlon shares to Rs 67 from Rs 72 earlier.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:08 AM IST
Suzlon share price: UBS, Investec, others cut targets post Q1 results; lowest and highestAnalysts said Suzlon's Ebitda margin fell in Q1, primarily due to a higher EPC revenue mix, temporary supply chain disruptions, and investments under the Suzlon 2.0 strategy. 

Suzlon Energy Ltd, whose shares plunged 10 per cent in the previous session, has seen price target cuts from a handful of brokerages, including UBS, Axis Capital and Investec, after reporting weaker-than-expected June quarter results. The target cuts followed Suzlon's Q1 execution of 506 MW and an Ebitda margin of 15.5 per cent, which led to a profit-after-tax (PAT) miss for the quarter.

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The highest target on the Suzlon stock stands at Rs 74 by Centrum Broking. The lowest target stands at Rs 51 by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The Suzlon management highlighted 10–20 per cent shortfall in execution due to temporary logistic disruptions arising from the geopolitical situation, certain strategic investments and change of scope and segment mix while maintaining 17–18 per cent target Ebitda margin band.

UBS analyst Amit Mahawar cut his rating on the Suzlon stock to Rs 66 from Rs 72 earlier, while maintaining his 'Buy' call on the stock. Investec's Anuj Upadhyay also reduced his target on Suzlon shares to Rs 67 from Rs 72 earlier. Upadhyay is keeping his 'Buy' on the stock intact since February 2025. Ambit Capital cut its target on Suzlon to  Rs 59 from Rs 62 earlier. Axis Capital's Sumit Kishore retained 'Buy' but with a lower target of Rs 63 from Rs 75 earlier.

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Nuvama, which earlier dropped coverage on the stock, suggested a 'Hold' with a target of Rs 51, the lowest target among brokerages coming up with updated targets so far. This brokerage had Rs 56 target earlier. Centrum Broking revised its target on the stock to Rs 74 against Rs 75 earlier.

Analysts said Suzlon's Ebitda margin fell in Q1, primarily due to a higher EPC revenue mix, temporary supply chain disruptions, and investments under the Suzlon 2.0 strategy.

Centrum Broking said margins are expected to improve with recovery in deferred deliveries, better operating leverage, and a growing contribution from the high-margin O&M business, while the company's net cash position supports financial resilience.

"Suzlon is well positioned to benefit from India's accelerating wind energy cycle, supported by a healthy order pipeline, improving execution visibility, and favorable policy support. Growth is expected to be driven by expanding manufacturing capacity, the high-margin O&M business, and Suzlon 2.0 initiatives—including higher-capacity turbines, DevCo, repowering, and exports—while its net cash balance sheet and disciplined working capital management provide strong financial flexibility to support sustained earnings growth," Centrum Broking said.

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Nuvama said Suzlon expects additional DTA creation of Rs 3,000–3,500 crore on past losses. "We are cutting FY27/28E EPS (13 per cent/10 per cent) as we tweak margin and raise depreciation and interest costs. Retain ‘HOLD’ with a target of Rs 51 (from Rs 56) based on 30x FY28E (WTG + F&F EPS) plus DCF of O&M. At CMP, the stock trades at 26 times FY28E EPS," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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