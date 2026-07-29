RVNL shares in news: Two factors that may move the stock

The multibagger railway stock is down 39% this year. This is the biggest loss for the RVNL investors till date, according to Bloomberg data.

Shareholders, who bought the stock on listing, are sitting on a gain of 1,084% in over seven years. However, the railway sector stock's decline this year has been led by poor Q4 earnings and profit-booking.

Meanwhile, the LoA pertains to construction of doubling work including earth work, blanketing, minor bridges, major bridges, station & other buildings, platform work, LC work and other miscellaneous works for 25T Indian Railway Standard Loading from Kundawa Chainpur (excl.) to Raxaul (excl.) (i.e. Ch.145.500 to 186.540) (total- 41.04 km) in connection with doubling of Sitamarhi-Raxaul section in Samastipur Division of East Central Railway.

Advertisement

The project is to be completed in 1095 days.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.