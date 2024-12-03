scorecardresearch
'Insanely profitable...': Aswath Damodaran says Magnificent 7 are a must-buy. Here's how you can do that

'Insanely profitable...': Aswath Damodaran says Magnificent 7 are a must-buy. Here's how you can do that

"As a value investor, I have never seen cash machines as lucrative as these companies are," Damodaran said. "And I don't see the cash machine slowing down."

Damodaran owns all seven stocks, calling them “insanely profitable.” Damodaran owns all seven stocks, calling them “insanely profitable.”

The “Magnificent Seven” tech giants are a must-buy during market corrections, according to Aswath Damodaran, the New York University finance professor renowned for his valuation expertise. 

These companies—Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia—are driving global markets and show no signs of slowing down, Damodaran told Bloomberg Television.

“As a value investor, I have never seen cash machines as lucrative as these companies are,” Damodaran said. “And I don’t see the cash machine slowing down.”

The “Magnificent Seven” have been the backbone of the tech and AI boom, propelling U.S. equity markets. A Bloomberg index tracking the seven has surged 60% this year, following a stellar performance in 2023 when it doubled. Tesla, in particular, has staged a significant comeback as investors wager on its potential under political shifts in the U.S.

“There will be corrections,” Damodaran said. “I’d suggest that when that happens, you find a way to add at least one, maybe two or three of these companies, because these are so much part of what drives the economy and the market.”

Damodaran owns all seven stocks, calling them “insanely profitable.”

How Indians can Invest in the “Magnificent Seven”

For Indian investors, several pathways exist to gain exposure to these global giants:

Direct investment options

  • International Brokers
  • Open accounts with global brokers like Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, or Ameritrade, which provide direct access to U.S. stock markets.
  • Indian Brokers with U.S. Partnerships

Indian brokerage firms like ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, and Kotak Securities offer tie-ups with U.S. brokers to facilitate investments.

Investment apps
Apps like Appreciate allow seamless investments in U.S. stocks and even offer fractional shares, enabling small-scale participation.

Indirect investment options

  • U.S.-Focused Mutual Funds
  • Invest in Indian mutual funds that allocate capital to U.S. stocks for indirect exposure.

ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds tracking U.S. indices or sectors provide another route to diversify investments.

Steps start investing

  • Choose a broker or platform.
  • Complete KYC and account setup.
  • Fund your account, factoring in forex rates and fees.
  • Select stocks or funds and place buy orders.

Key things to keep in mind

  • Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS): Indian residents can remit up to $250,000 annually for overseas investments under RBI rules.
  • Taxes: 20% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances above ₹7 lakh.
  • Currency Risk: Monitor exchange rate fluctuations that could impact returns.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 03, 2024, 2:27 PM IST
