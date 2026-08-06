'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 7: Tom Holland's film nears ₹400 crore in India, tops $1.1 billion worldwide

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The latest Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in leading roles, has neared the ₹400 crore mark in India despite a 29.3% drop in daily business, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has raked in ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, ₹21.50 crore on its day 6, and ₹15.20 crore on its day 7. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹318.45 crore, translating into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹380.78 crore.

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Of this, the film's English version made ₹173.85 crore, whereas its Hindi version raked in ₹113.65 crore. The film's Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions made ₹16.60 crore, ₹13.65 crore, ₹0.29 crore, and ₹0.41 crore, respectively.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

The film has topped $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office within just 7 days of its release, according to a report in Variety. The film has grossed $1.155 billion globally, making it the second-fastest movie to cross the $1 billion milestone after 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Of this, the film made $449 million from the US and Canada markets and $706.3 million from other international markets.

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Records broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day globally

The film has rewritten the box office record books both globally and in India. In North America, it registered the biggest domestic opening weekend ever with $360.3 million, overtaking Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million. It also set new records for the highest-grossing Monday ($47 million), Tuesday ($42 million), and Wednesday ($34 million) at the domestic box office.

Globally, the film amassed $932.4 million during its opening weekend, making it the second-largest worldwide debut of all time behind Avengers: Endgame's $1.2 billion. It also became the joint second-fastest film ever to cross the $1 billion mark, achieving the milestone in just seven days.

Records broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India

In India, the film delivered the biggest opening week ever for a Hollywood release, grossing an unprecedented ₹380 crore in its first seven days. It also became the fastest Hollywood film to cross the ₹350 crore net mark, reaching almost ₹381 crore within a week, while setting a new benchmark for the highest non-holiday Monday collections by sustaining near-weekend occupancy across IMAX, 3D, and 2D formats.