IPL Auction 2025: If Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul were stocks, here's returns they would have made you

The two-day IPL Auction 2025 has finally concluded, with star wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the IPL history ever. If IPL 2025's top buys such as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were stocks listed on stock exchanges, share investors would have earned up to 200 per cent returns over a gap of just one season, publicly available data showed.

In the latest auction, a total of 10 franchises spent a whopping Rs 639.15 crore on 182 players over the two-day period. Rishabh Pant is now worth Rs 27 crore after the Lucknow Super Giants buyout in the latest auction. He was retained for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Capitals (DC) for three years, as per Cricbuzz. If Rishabh Pant was a publicly traded stock on stock exchanges, his latest auction value would have delivered a 68.75 per cent return to investors over the previous auction value.

Shreyas Iyer would have been a multibagger stock by now. He has been bought by Punjab Kings for a solid Rs 26.75 crore. This was 118.36 per cent higher than Rs 12.25 crore offered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last auction. Iyer had won IPL 2024 as captain for KKR.

Investors would have rejoiced picking Venkatesh Iyer. He has been bought by KKR for Rs 23.75 crore in IPL auction 2025, a solid 197 per cent jump over Rs 8 crore paid for the last season.

In the case of Yuzvendra Chahal, the Rs 18 crore paycheck by Punjab Kings has been 176.92 per cent higher than Rs 6.50 crore that he fetched in the previous auction.

Jos Buttler has been sold for Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans, up 57.5 per cent over the previous auction. Wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul in fact has been bought by DC for a lower value of Rs 14 crore against Rs 17 crore in the previous auction, down 17.64 per cent.

New Zealand cricketer Trent Boult, English bowler Jofra Archer and Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood received Rs 12.50 crore each in the latest auction. The Trent Boult as stock delivered 56.25 per cent. Mumbai Indians is his new owner against RR earlier. Archer was not available for 2024 and missed most of the 2023 campaign. He fetched Rs 8 crore value in 2023. Hazlewood did not participate in 2024 IPL.