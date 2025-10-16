IRFC shares down 17% so far in 2025; key support, resistance levels to watch

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) fell 0.12 per cent on Thursday, closing at Rs 124.65. At this level, the stock has declined 17.07 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

The rail PSU reported a 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26), at Rs 1,777 crore, up from Rs 1,612.65 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations declined 7.6 per cent to Rs 6,371.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 6,899.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On technical setup, IRFC is trading below key EMAs with a negative bias. Support levels range from Rs 115-121, while resistance lies between Rs 127-131. Analysts suggest avoiding fresh buying until the stock decisively breaks above Rs 131, while a fall below Rs 123.8-121 could see it drop toward Rs 117.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "IRFC has been trading below its EMAs with a negative bias. The stock has intermediate support around Rs 120, followed by strong support at Rs 116-115. On the upside, the 200 DSMA is a key hurdle and a decisive move above Rs 131 could only trigger buying interest."

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "IRFC is sideways to bearish on daily charts, with strong resistance at Rs 127.5. A daily close below Rs 123.8 may push the stock toward Rs 117 in the near term."

Advertisement

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "IRFC is facing resistance near Rs 131. It has been trading in a narrow range on low volumes, suggesting waning market interest. Being below all major EMAs, the trend remains negative. Fresh buying should be avoided until a decisive break above Rs 131. On the downside, Rs 117 is a key support."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is at Rs 121 and resistance at Rs 128. A decisive move above Rs 128 could push the stock toward Rs 131, with an expected short-term trading range of Rs 121-131."

IRFC borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition or creation of assets, which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways. As of March 2025, the government held an 86.36 per cent stake in the 'Navratna' PSU.