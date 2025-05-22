ITC dividend: Here's dividend history, Q4 results preview & more

The ITC Ltd board will be considering final dividend for FY25 on Thursday, along with its quarterly results. The FMCG major has declared interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share in FY25 so far.

History suggests ITC has been a consistent dividend payer, with its payout standing at Rs 7,799.45 crore in FY24. The cigarette maker declared a dividend of Rs 13.75 per share in FY24, with a dividend yield of 3.21 per cent, as per data compiled with corporate database AceEquity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In FY23, ITC anounced dividends to the tune of Rs 15.50 per share for the full financial year, amounting to Rs 7,448.41 crore. Dividend yield stood at 4.04 per cent. In FY22, ITC declared Rs 6,469.48 crore (Rs 11.50 per share) in dividends; while in FY21, the FMCG firm announced Rs 6,152.68 crore (Rs 10.75 per share) in dividends.

In a filing to stock exchanges on May 8, ITC said its board would consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. It would also announce its quarterly results today.

According to analysts, ITC is likely to post a muted set of numbers for the quarter, with cigarette volumes expected to grow in the range of 3 to 6 per cent year-on-year. While the core cigarette segment may continue to see steady performance, pressure is anticipated in other segments, particularly FMCG–Others and the Paperboards, Paper and Packaging divisions.

Advertisement

The FMCG–Others segment, which includes packaged foods, personal care and other consumer products, could face margin headwinds due to elevated input costs and competitive intensity. Similarly, the Paper and Packaging business is expected to remain subdued, impacted by weak demand and pricing pressures.

Analysts will also be closely watching management commentary on volume trends, margin outlook across segments, and capital allocation plans, particularly any updates regarding the proposed demerger of the hotel business.

Sharekhan expects ITC Ltd to report a net profit of Rs 4,944 crore for the March quarter, slightly lower than Rs 5,022 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,078 crore, compared with Rs 16,579 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit margin is estimated at 35.0 per cent, representing a decline of 213 basis points from 37.2 per cent reported in the corresponding quarter last year.