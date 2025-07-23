Jindal Steel & Power gets a new name, here's why 

Jindal Steel & Power Limited on Tuesday said the firm has officially changed its name to Jindal Steel Limited, effective 22 July 2025, following approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Shares of Jindal Steel ended on a flat note at Rs 964.95 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 960.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,433 crore.

Advertisement

"The change reflects the Company’s sharpened focus on its core business in steel and its strategic direction as a dedicated, future-forward steel enterprise. The new name reinforces clarity of identity, both within India and globally, while maintaining continuity with the Company’s legacy and values," said Jindal Steel.

"This change has been effected in accordance with Rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014," it added.