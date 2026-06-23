JSW Infra shares in focus as QIP launched; floor price at Rs 290.35 apiece; key details

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd are in focus on Tuesday morning after a qualified institutional placement (QIP) comprising a total 26,32,52,427 fresh shares and offer for sale (sale) by Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, a promoter entity, kicked off at a floor price of Rs 290.35, which was at 5.88 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 308.50 apiece.

In a filing to stock exchanges, JSW Infra said the promoter selling shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price. The indicative issue price is said to be Rs 285 per equity share.

The proposed offer comprised of a fresh issue of up to 23,00,00,000 equity shares (Rs 6,678 crore at floor price) by the company through a QIP, and an offer for sale of upto 3,32,52,427 equity shares (Rs 965.48 crore) by the promoter selling shareholder.

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To recall, the board of directors of JSW Infra had on February 20 approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 25,00,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 2 each, through one or more modes.

"We further wish to inform you that the Finance Committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the purpose of the Offer, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as 22nd June, 2026, and accordingly the Floor Price in respect of the Offer has been determined, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as Rs 290.35 per equity share," JSW Infra said.

"Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the Shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed by way of a postal ballot on 23rd March, 2026, the company and the promoter Selling Shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the offer," JSW Infra said.